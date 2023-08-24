Asante Kotoko new signing Samuel Asamoah aims at emulating feats of Inkoom, Frimpong and Ansah

Asante Kotoko new addition, Samuel Asamoah is confident of excelling at his role on the pitch just like other former players who played in the right-back position.

The Porcupine Warriors have had the likes of Samuel Inkoom, Amos Frimpong and Aziz Ansah play in that position with flair and dexterity.

The 23-year-old has penned a deal for Kotoko after playing a significant role in Bofoakwa Tano's victorious promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, which ended the team's sixteen-year absence from the top-tier league.

Asamoah is noted for his outstanding defensive abilities as well as his capacity to execute offensive plays from the right wing.

In a one-on-one chat with fellow team mate and goalie Danlad Ibrahim, Asamoah said: “I am sure I will succeed because when you look at senior players like Samuel Inkoom, Amos Frimpong and Aziz Ansah have all come to play in that role and it’s time for me to write my name in the number 2 position.”

Asamoah has joined the team at Beposo in the Ashanti region for their pre-season training.

By Suleman Asante

