Asante Kotoko newbie Emmanuel Antwi fulfils childhood dream after signing

Asante Kotoko new midfielder Emmanuel Antwi expressed his delight at fulfilling his childhood dream of playing for the club.

After completing his move and penning a three-year deal, Antwi stated;

"It's a thrill to be here, as it has been a childhood dream of mine to play for Kotoko. I'm excited to wear the jersey and contribute to the team's success."

The 24-year-old midfielder, who joined from Great Olympics, is eager to settle in quickly and make an impact.

He acknowledged that knowing some of his new teammates would help him adjust faster.

Antwi is set to join the team at the Adako Jachie Sports Complex on Wednesday as they prepare for their preseason activities in Europe.

Kotoko has been bolstering its squad with recent signings, including Abdul Hamid Mohammed from Al Hilal and Sudanese striker AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman.

Antwi's addition is expected to strengthen the team's midfield, and his passion and dedication are likely to make him a fan favourite.