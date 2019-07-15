Asante Kotoko newboy George Abege discloses reasons for joining the club

Newly-signed Asante Kotoko forward George Abege has opened up on reasons behind his move to the club.

The lanky poacher joined the Porcupine Warriors from Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks last Saturday.

The 26-year-old is expected to lead the Reds attack in their quest to win next season’s CAF Champions League.

“First of all I need to say thank you to Kotoko for trusting in me and giving me the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in Africa.

“Me coming to Kotoko is because of the foundation of the team, if you look at the philosophy, facilities and their fan base is very impressive. It’s big honor for me to play for Kotoko. I am here to give my best for the team”.

Abege will officially start training for the Porcupines on Monday as the team prepares for the CAF Champions League in August.