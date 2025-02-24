Asante Kotoko not at war with Nsoatreman - Sarfo Duku

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Samuel Sarfo Duku has addressed rumors of a potential rift with Nsoatreman FC following the violent incidents in Nsoatre that led to the tragic death of their supporter, Nana Pooley.

Pooley was fatally stabbed at Nsoatreman’s Nana Kromansah Park on February 2 during a Ghana Premier League match.

The incident has resulted in the arrest of several Nsoatreman officials, including club owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who is currently facing prosecution.

Amid speculation of a "cold war" between the two clubs, Duku clarified that Kotoko bears no ill will toward Nsoatreman.

He also noted that Kotoko has not yet received any official communication from Nsoatreman regarding Pooley’s passing.

“We are not at war with Nsoatreman. We are one people, and we are all fighting for a just cause," Duku said at a media briefing on Monday.

"The incident has happened, and we will ensure that justice is served. However, we remain a family and will work to prevent such occurrences in the future,” Duku stated.

“There has been no official contact from Nsoatreman, and we are still waiting to hear from them."

Following the tragic loss of Pooley, Kotoko has been inactive in competitive football, with the final funeral rites scheduled for March 6.