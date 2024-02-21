Asante Kotoko not prioritising Ghana Premier League title – Kwesi Appiah

Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee member James Kwesi Appiah has revealed that the club is not prioritising winning the Ghana Premier League title this season.

Instead, the focus is on building a strong team for the future, as per the instructions of the club's owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Appiah explained that the team had a poor start to the campaign but improved significantly towards the end of the first half.

He believes that the team has learned from its mistakes and is ready to put up a better performance in the second round of the league.

However, Appiah emphasized that winning the league title is not the main objective.

"If we win it's a plus, but nothing spoils if we don't win," he said. "Our focus is on building a team towards the future."

Asante Kotoko recently won their first title of the season, defeating Nsoatreman FC 2-1 to lift the maiden J.A Kufuor Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The victory marked a positive start to the club's journey towards building a successful team.

Despite the shift in focus, Appiah remains optimistic about the team's chances in the second round of the league.

"We didn't start the season on a good note, but we will learn from our mistakes and ward off complacency. We will go all out in the second round," he assured.

The Porcupine Warriors will face Heart of Lions in their next league encounter, and Appiah expects a tough battle.

"It's going to be a difficult game, but we are prepared for it. We will approach the game with caution and try to pick up maximum points," he concluded.