Asante Kotoko observe anniversary of Nkawkaw accident

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have observed the one year anniversary of the fatal accident the team suffered at Nkawkaw on their return from a premier league game.

Following their 1-0 lost to Inter Allies in a Premier League fixture, the Porcupine Warriors on their way back to Kumasi had an accident.

The accident claimed the life of their assistant equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare and scores suffered different injuries.

In marking the 1st anniversary of the tragic accident, the Kumasi giants have expressed their condolences to the family of their late equipment officer.

The club released a statement to the effect