Asante Kotoko owe players two months' salary, says Communications Manager

Asante Kotoko Communications and Brands Manager, David Obeng Nyarko, has confirmed that players of the club are owed two months' wages, but the club is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In an interview with Sompa FM, he clarified that the reports in the media of four-month salary arrears are not accurate. However, he admitted that Asante Kotoko has some salary arrears to clear, but they are not up to the four months as speculated by many.

Obeng Nyarko said that the process to clear the arrears has begun, and the club is looking forward to getting rid of those debts as soon as possible. He added, "It is a two months’ salary arrears but we’ve started making payment and we are going to clear all arrears."

He acknowledged that it is not ideal for a strong institution like Kotoko to owe players for two months, but the club is making strides to pay them all. He also revealed that Kotoko’s wage bill in the month is roughly around GHC350,000 and they reduced it to GHC64-70,000 when they came.

Asante Kotoko, the defending league champions, have struggled in the Ghana Premier League this season, having claimed just 39 points from 26 matches, which keeps them in fifth place. On Sunday, they will face league leaders Aduana Stars in Ghana Premier League matchday 27 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Aduana leads the log with 47 points, eight more than the Porcupine Warriors.