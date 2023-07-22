Asante Kotoko owner confirms division in erstwhile board of directors

Life Patron of Asante Kotoko SC, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has confirmed there were divisions in the erstwhile board of directors, leading to unhealthy working cooperation.

The Asantehene made the revelation during a meeting with the club's supporters' leadership and legends on the way forward of the club.

The three-year mandate of the board of directors has come to an end, and the Manhyia Palace is looking for new executives to run the club.

There have been reports in the past years that the board has been in rift with the board chairman Kwame Kyei not seeing eye-to-eye with some members, which has been confirmed by the Asante King.

Also, the past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah revealed months ago during a radio interview that he isn't on good terms with the board chairman.

New executives for the running of the Porcupine Warriors are expected to be announced by the Manhyia Palace in the coming weeks.

However, former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has been tasked by Otumfuo to lead the club's recruitment towards the upcoming season.