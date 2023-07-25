Asante Kotoko owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II clears club debt

Asante Kotoko owner, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has stepped in to settle a debt owed by the club.

The Kumasi High Court 7 had ordered the football club to pay GHC69,960 to Noks Hotel Asokwa, which was outstanding from the month of April during the previous administration.

Since the former club leaders had not fulfilled their obligation to clear the debt, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II took it upon himself to cover the outstanding amount. As a result, the hotel's owner was summoned to Manhyia Palace for a peaceful settlement of the dispute before the court hearing.

Asante Kotoko is presently under the management of an interim management committee (IMC), which includes Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, serving as the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant.

Other members of the IMC are former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been appointed as the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, taking on the role of administrative manager.