Asante Kotoko owner Otumfuo pledges efforts to restore greatness

Asante Kotoko are poised for a revival under the guidance of their Owner and Life Patron, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

With a clear commitment to restoring the club's former glory, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II is leading efforts to re-energise the two-time African champions.

In a recent development, an interim Interim Management Committee (IMC) was established, overseen by the Asantehene.

This committee introduced coach Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach ahead of the upcoming season after the former WAFA coach had previously led Kotoko to the Ghana Premier League title.

Otumfuo expressed his determination to elevate Asante Kotoko's status, stating, "I will do whatever there is to make Kotoko great again." This commitment underscores his unwavering focus on revitalizing the club.

Meanwhile, Ogum, in line with this vision, emphasised the importance of unity for success. He said at his unveiling, "Every organisation that wants to succeed does so in j one condition and that’s unity. I want everybody to come on board and let’s pick the lessons and screen which one to repeat and which one to let go and I’m convinced that we can catch up with the Ahlys. Let’s forgive and forget,"

Kotoko's path to resurgence is gaining momentum as their leadership, led by Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, and coaching staff, including coach Ogum, align their efforts towards restoring the club's esteemed reputation.