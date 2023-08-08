Asante Kotoko owner urges coach Prosper Ogum to prioritise team building over trophies

Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised newly unveiled head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to prioritise the development of the team rather than focusing solely on winning trophies.

Ogum, 46, was officially introduced on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium's Conference Room, marking his return to the club where he led them to Premier League victory during the 2021/22 season.

Addressing the assembled playing squad and technical staff at Manhyia ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 football season, Otumfuo emphasized the importance of building a cohesive team and cautioned against being overly eager to secure accolades.

"Don’t be anxious to win a cup with the Club. Instead, focus on building it. If the players are able to win a trophy, I am fine with it but don’t rush for a cup," Otumfuo articulated.

While acknowledging that an African Cup victory would be a source of pride, the owner underscored that his primary objective is the overall growth of the club. He assured the coach of his commitment to providing the necessary support for the club's advancement.

Furthermore, Otumfuo extended the tenure of the coach as long as required, contingent on the accomplishment of the mandate to enhance the club's progress. He also extended the same guidance to the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Kotoko are poised to commence their pre-season preparations in Beposo ahead of the forthcoming season, scheduled to kick off in September. Their opening fixture will be a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.