Asante Kotoko part company with midfielder Enoch Morrison

Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison and the club have mutually agreed to part ways, ending his two-year stint with the Porcupine Warriors, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has decided not to include Morrison in his plans for the upcoming season, leaving the 24-year-old's future uncertain.

Morrison made a significant impact during his time at Kotoko, establishing himself as a key player with his impressive skills and contributions.

He was a versatile midfielder who played a crucial role in several important matches and was one of the most improved players in the team last season.

In his first season, Morrison made 31 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists after joining from Kumasi rivals King Faisal Babes.

He continued to excel in his second season, featuring in 22 matches, scoring once and providing two assists.

Despite his impressive performance, Morrison has been deemed surplus to requirements by coach Ogum, bringing an unexpected end to his time at Kotoko.