Asante Kotoko part ways with Algerian video analyst

Asante Kotoko have reportedly terminated the contract of video analyst Boudjabi Nazim Mohammed Islam, as reported by Kessben Sports.

The decision is said to have been made after the settlement of two months' worth of salary arrears owed to the Algerian analyst by the Kumasi-based club.

Nazim's absence from active duty at the club began several months ago, following an altercation with a police officer in Dormaa during a league match between Aduana and Kotoko.

Local media reports suggested that the incident involved a physical confrontation between Nazim and the police officer, stemming from a misunderstanding off the pitch.

Since the altercation, Nazim had not been actively fulfilling his responsibilities, especially after the dismissal of coach Seydou Zerbo.

Kessben Sports has disclosed that Nazim had been staying in Ghana for the past few weeks, awaiting the settlement of his salary arrears before his departure.

Insiders at the club have revealed that the outstanding two months' worth of salary owed to Nazim were cleared over the weekend, leading to his departure from the team. It has been reported that Nazim has since returned to Algeria.

Kotoko appointed Boudjabi Nazim Mohammed Islam as their video analyst in September 2022.