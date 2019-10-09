Asante Kotoko part ways with assistant coach Akakpo Patron

Asante Kotoko SC have sacked assistant coach Raphael Akakpo Patron with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can disclose.

The former WAFA SC assistant trainer was given his sack letter on Wednesday.

Reasons for his dismissal from the Porcupine club remain unknown.

Patron, who played for Asante Kotoko from 1991 to 1995 joined the club in 2017 as assistant coach and has worked under coaches like Paa Kwesi Fabin, CK Akonnor and currently Kjetil Zachariassen.

Karela United FC coach Johnson Smith will be replacing the departing Patron in the coming days as an agreement has been reached between the two parties.