Asante Kotoko part ways with Samuel Appiah Kubi

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have mutually agreed to go separate ways with midfielder Samuel Appiah Kubi.

The midfielder has struggled to break into the first team of the Porcupine Warriors.

The team posted on Social Media to confirm the player's departure.

"We wish to formally announce the mutual termination of our contract with player, Samuel Appiah Kubi," the team tweeted.

"We're grateful to him for his service and wish him all the best in the future."

Appiah Kubi will look elsewhere for a new club ahead of the start of the Ghana Football Association Special competition.