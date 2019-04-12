Asante Kotoko part ways with strikers Frederick Boateng and Abass Mohammed

Asante Kotoko have terminated the contracts of attack duo Frederick Boateng and Abass Mohammed, the club announced on Thursday.

A statement on the club's Twitter account read: ''We announce the mutual termination of our contracts with strikers, Frederick Boateng and Abass Mohammed. We wish them well in their future endeavours.''

Mohammed joined Kotoko in 2017 on a free transfer as a replacement for Dauda Mohammed who moved to Anderlect.

He previously played for Medeama and scored goals to help them reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup that year.

Boateng signed for the Porcupine Warriors in January 2018 on a two-year contract but has struggled for game time.

The former Inter Allies and Ebusua Dwarfs goal poacher wants to move on.