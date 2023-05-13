Asante Kotoko partners, Southampton suffer relegation from English Premier League

Asante Kotoko SC partners, Southampton, have been relegated from the English Premier League with two games to spare following a defeat on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints were condemned to the English second-tier after losing to 2-0 to Fulham in the matchday 36 fixture at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Two second-half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured Southampton's eleven-year spell in the top flight came to an end.

Southampton are languishing bottom on the league table, having 24 points from 36 matches. Even if they win all of the remaining matches, they won't be able to survive.

The Saints signed a co-operation agreement with the Ghanaian giants in January two years ago.

Interestingly, this is the second English club to partner Kotoko and suffer relegation from the Premiership in the course of their cooperation.