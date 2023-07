Asante Kotoko starlet Rocky Dwamena was the star man on Day 1 of the Ashanti Region Inter-School Boys’ Soccer Competition.

The teenager captained Kumasi-based TI Ahmadiyya to beat Dwamena Akenten SHS 3-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, 24 July 2023 in their Round of 32 contest.

Dwamena bagged a brace and remains joint top scorer after the opening.