Asante Kotoko placed in Pot A ahead of CAF Confederation Cup play-offs draw

Asante Kotoko have been placed in Pot A ahead of Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup play-offs draw.

The Ghanaian giants, who dropped from the CAF Champions League are in Pot A with Nigerian side Enyoman FC, Gor Maria of Kenya, Guinea’s Horoya AC, Young Africans, Zamalek/Generation Foot and KCCA.

The Porcupine Warriors were eliminated by Etoile Sahel in the CAF Champions League but the Reds have another chance to make it to the group stages of a continental competition.

Pot B has Djoliba AC, El Masry, HUSA, Rangers FC and Zanaco FC.

Pot C has ASCK, CANO SC, Cote D’or, El Nasr, Elec Sports, FOSA Juniors, Green Eagles and FC Nouaddhibou.

The last Pot has Bandari FC, Bidvest Wits, Moteme Pembe, Esae SC, San Pedro, Paradou AC, Proline, Pyramids FC, Triangle FC and TS Galaxy.

The winner of the play offs progress to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.