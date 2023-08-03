Asante Kotoko plan to hijack Nations FC target Seth Osei

Asante Kotoko have reportedly joined the race for the signature of former AshantiGold midfielder Seth Osei.

The club is searching for a suitable replacement for Richard Boadu who recently agreed to a transfer to Lybian team Al Ahly SC, having served as captain the previous season. The departure of Mudasiru Salifu from the team has also further highlighted the need for additional players to cover the midfield vacancy.

The midfielder is on the verge of making a return to the Ghana Premier League with Nations FC also keen on getting him.

Having secured a place in the top flight from the Division One League, Nations FC are looking for a reliable and talented midfielder to strengthen their lineup for the 2023/24 football season.

Seth Osei is thought to have been chosen by Nations FC as the ideal midfielder to bolster their squad for the upcoming season implying the competition Kotoko will face in signing Osei who has much experience on the local scene.

Osei just got back after playing in Egypt's second-tier league for Baladeyit Elmahalla SC. With the Egyptian club, he had an outstanding season, scoring 11 goals in 13 games, including 5 goals and 6 assists.

Osei is almost ready to make a comeback to the Ghana Premier League, where he previously competed with Ashanti Gold SC.