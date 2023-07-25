GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko players deserve another chance – Former Kotoko defender Bobie Ansah

Published on: 25 July 2023
Asante Kotoko players deserve another chance – Former Kotoko defender Bobie Ansah
Asante Kotoko players

Ex-Kotoko defender, Akwasi Bobie Ansah has revealed that he doesn’t expect newly appointed head coach of the club, Prosper Narteh Ogum to make extensive changes to his squad.

Ogum has been reappointed by the club following his departure from the club in 2022 after guiding them to a Ghana Premier League title win for the first time in eight years.

The 45-year-old is expected to lead the club's recruitment and pre-season training towards the 2023/24 as they aim to reclaim the premiership title.

Ansah believes some members of the squad need time to flourish. He told Kessben Sports: “He (Ogum) understands that there is a lot of pressure so he doesn’t need to be told what to do. The players need another chance to continue. It was the first season or second for some of them. They now appreciate the pressure so let’s give them the chance to continue.”

By Suleman Asante

