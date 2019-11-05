Asante Kotoko players given five day break after CAF Confederation Cup exit

Asante Kotoko players have been given a five day break after their disappointing CAF Confederation Cup exit on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors were bundled out of the competition after a 2-0 defeat to San Pedro in Ivory Coast, losing the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

The players arrived in Ghana on Monday and were immediately told to go home and have a five day rest.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen is yet to return with reports indicating the Norwegian will be sacked on arrival.

The team will then return to camp next week to start preparation for the upcoming Ghana Premier League.