Asante Kotoko players mourn Christian Atsu at one-week observation

Players and management of Asante Kotoko were at the Ajiringanor school park to observe the one-week celebration of the life of ex-Ghana international Christian Atsu.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle winger sadly died following a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Ahead of the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak in Accra, the Ghana Premier League champions took time off to pay their respects to the fallen hero.

"The Porcupine family commiserate with the Twasam family at the late Christian Atsu's one-week observation. We are in this together," wrote the club on Twitter.

Friends, family and former teammates of Atsu were also present at the one-week observation.

The final funeral rites and burial of the late Ghanaian footballer has been set on March 17, 2023 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Atsu made 65 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring nine international goals.