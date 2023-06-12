Asante Kotoko playfully challenges Medeama after Ghana Premier League triumph

Asante Kotoko have extended their congratulations to Medeama SC for clinching the title in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Medeama sealed their championship victory with an impressive 3-0 win over Tamale City on Sunday, dethroning Asante Kotoko, who were the reigning champions from the previous season.

In a lighthearted manner, Asante Kotoko jokingly advised Medeama to keep the trophy safe, as they intend to challenge for it in the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Taking to Twitter, Asante Kotoko posted a message to Medeama, saying, "Congratulations on being crowned Champions of the 2023 Premier League Season. Keep the trophy safe because we are coming for it 😊 @MedeamaSC."

Asante Kotoko had a challenging season, experiencing a decline in performance compared to their successful title-winning campaign in the 2021/22 season. The team finished in fourth place with 52 points, hampered by inconsistent performances and a series of coaching changes.

The record champions will hope to reclaim the title next season.