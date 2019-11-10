Asante Kotoko policy analyst Amo Sarpong set to return after serving six months ban

Asante Kotoko policy analyst Dr Yaw Amo Sarpong will return to football after serving a six months ban handed him by Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee (DC).

Amo Sarpong was banned from all football related activities for his involvement in the shooting incident in Berekum during Special Cup tier I clash between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.

He pleaded not guilty as charged by DC. But admitted in his testimony that he exercised wrong judgement when he announced publicly that he was calling for police reinforcement by picking his phone and placing a call to the Regional Police Commander.

With the expiration of his ban, Amo Sarpong is expected to pick his Position at the club which remained vacant while he served his ban.