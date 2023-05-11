Asante Kotoko prioritises players' welfare over management, says CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has emphasised that his administration prioritizes the welfare of players above members of management, amid recent reports of salary arrears owed to players at the club.

Amponsah, a former GFA presidential candidate, explained that Asante Kotoko have never given priority to paying salaries of senior staff over those of the technical team and players, and believes that any salary arrears owed should not result in unwillingness to play for the club.

He further stated that if funds are available, it is impossible for him to overlook payments to players.

"I say this on authority that there's never been a time we owed players' salaries and paid management members. Is it even possible that I ignore player salaries and pay management members? It can't happen. So the players are always put first," he told Oyerepa FM, as quoted by 3news.com.

Amponsah also elaborated on the various costs draining the club's resources, including medical expenses resulting from numerous injuries sustained by players.

"People seem to forget that there is so much cost involved in running a football club. The cost of medicals alone is huge. The number of MRIs conducted after every match may get you annoyed with the doctors if you get to know them. MRIs are even conducted for mere knocks which would have been treated with ice blocks at other clubs. We averagely have three to four MRIs to pay for after every match," he explained.

Kotoko currently sit in sixth place in the standings, eight points behind leaders Aduana Stars, with four matches remaining in the season.