Asante Kotoko PRO Sarfo Duku confirms Paa Kwesi Fabin departure

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Lawyer Sarfo Duku has confirmed that his outfit and Paa Kwesi Fabin have mutually parted ways following a meeting with the club's head, Dr. Kwame Kyei.

Coach Fabin tendered in his resignation letter last Thursday after seven months in the dug-out of the club.

However, media reports suggest that the 50-year-old gaffer resigned over a leaked video, where he was captured to be discussing a possible move to an unnamed club president in South Africa.

He was heard saying that he will fly to South Africa if the club is able to wire some amount of money to his account to settle his family before coming.

The club's management swiftly refused to accept his resignation insisting that he has to fulfill his part of the contractual agreement.

However, the club have deduced to letting him off their books following a meeting with the Dr. Kwame Kyei over the weekend.

"The executive chairman met him yesterday (Sunday) on his resignation since he was not around when the whole issue came up and the conclusion is that he's no more our coach," Lawyer Duku told Oyerepa FM.

"He insisted he wants to leave so chairman agreed to his resignation and for now what we waiting is for him to fulfill the section 12.3 of his contract with the club which requires that he pays the money covering the remaining period of the agreement."

"For now he's gone.The fact of the matter is that he's not coming back to Kotoko. He's no more Kotoko coach."

Meanwhile, reports in the media suggest that deputy coach Akakpo Patron will fill in the void as an interim trainer for the upcoming friendly clash against regional rivals AshantiGold.