Asante Kotoko PRO Sarfo Duku dismisses contract extension to five players claims

Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku, has refuted reports that his outfit are on the verge of renewing contracts of players.

Reports went rife in the media suggests that the Porcupine Warriors are set to hand new deals to five of their players including veteran midfielder, Jordan Opoku.

According to the reports, management of the club met the players on Monday to talk about their contracts and have proposed new terms with the players.

Captain Amos Frimpong, winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku, striker Obed Owusu and Augustine Sefa are the players who were reported to be closing in on their renewals.

“It’s not true that we are renewing the contract of five players. We have a new coach coming so he’ll superintend that. We have urged all players to be calm and wait for the new coach,” he said on Happy FM.

“I’m assuring players that everything is under control. They shouldn’t worry about anything.”

The quintet have been impressive for the side in the current campaign especially Jordan Opoku who returned to the club to sign a year contract.