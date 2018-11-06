Asante Kotoko PRO Sarfo Duku upbeat about their CAF Confederation Cup title chances

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Sarfo Duku has expressed his belief that his outfit can clinch next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors have augmented their squad with eleven new signings and could be adding a few more ahead of the continent’s second-tier inter-club competition, following the extension of the registration deadline.

A section of football connoisseurs believe the Kumasi-based outfit could be found wanting in the tournament due to their lack of competitive action.

But the club’s scribe has assured their teeming fans that they have a squad capable of finishing the competition with a flourish.

“I can now confirm that 26 players which is made up of 11 new signings and 15 old players have been sent to Caf and they will be defending the club to win the [Caf Confederation Cup] trophy,” he told Kumasi Abusua FM.

“Of course, whenever you participate in any competition, your target should be the ultimate [so we’re going to win it and not just to participate],” he added.

Kotoko, who won the Caf Champions League in 1983, were booted from the competition in the first round by CARA Brazzaville as the Congolese club went on to reach the quarterfinals.

The Ghanaian giants are yet to know their opponent for their first fixture with the competition kicking off next month.