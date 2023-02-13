GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko publicly protest penalty decision in loss to Dreams FC

Published on: 13 February 2023
Asante Kotoko took to social media to voice their frustration following their 2-0 loss against Dreams in Dawu on Sunday. The club were upset with a controversial penalty decision that went against them during the match.

In the added time of the first half, Kotoko midfielder Rashid Nortey was tackled inside the 18-yard box and the club's players immediately called for a penalty kick. However, the referee deemed there was no foul play and the game continued.

In response, Asante Kotoko later shared a video of the incident on Twitter, expressing their disbelief with the caption "How is this not a penaltyyyyy!!!"

 

Kotoko remain top four despite the defeat but they trail leaders Aduana Stars by five points.

