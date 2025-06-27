Asante Kotoko pushing to sign Bechem United midfielder Seth Kwadwo

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have set sights on securing the services of Bechem United midfielder Seth Kwadwo this summer.

The Porcupine Warriors have been busy on the transfer market bolstering their squad for the 2025/26 football campaign, and Kwadwo, whose contract is due to expire at Bechem United has emerged as a priority target.

Having secured the signature of Johnson Owusu Oppong, Hubert Gyau, Francis Acquah and Zackaria Fuseini, the Porcupine Warriors has turned their attention to Seth Kwadwo as they seek to complete his acquisition with immediate effect.

According to reports, the Ghanaian giants has already written to Bechem United seeking for the signing of the 22-year-old midfielder. The Hunters are currently evaluating Kotoko’s offer for the midfielder before a decision would be made.

Seth Kwadwo joined the Hunters ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and quickly became a fan favourite at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Kwadwo made an instant impact in his debut season, scoring three goals and providing ten assists. His performances earned him six man of the match awards and the club’s Player of the Season accolade.

He improved further in the 2023/24 season, contributing to 14 goals, three scored and 11 assists, and also earned a call-up to the Black Galaxies, Ghana’s home-based national team.

Injuries hampered his involvement in the just ended season, but returned to full fitness and made 11 league appearances.