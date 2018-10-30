Asante Kotoko ranked No.1 club in Ghana; 37th best in Africa

Statistical firm Football Database has ranked Asante Kotoko as the No.1 club in the country and Africa's 37th best club.
The Porcupine Warriors amassed 1423 points in the latest ranking last updated on 21 October, 2018.
Four-time champions AshantiGold amassed 1402 points to be ranked 47th in Africa and second in the country.
2012 CAF Champions League Group stage campaigners Berekum Chelsea is the 75th best club in Africa with 1379 points and 3rd in Ghana.
Defending Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars are ranked 84th and 4rd in Africa and Ghana respectively with 1367 points.
Hearts of Oak are ranked 97th in Africa and 5th in Ghana after collecting 1354 points.
Africa Football / Soccer Clubs Ranking
Rank Club / Country
1 Al Ahly
2 Esperance de Tunis
3 TP Mazembe
4 Vita Club
5 Al-Merreikh
6 Etoile du Sahel
7 Al Hilal Omdurman
8 CS Sfaxien
9 Wydad AC Casablanca
10 1º de Agosto
11 Dynamos
12 Mamelodi Sundowns FC
13 Coton Sport
14 Recreativo do Libolo
15 El Zamalek
16 Stade Malien Bamako
17 RCA Raja Casablanca Athl...
18 Kaizer Chiefs
19 ASEC Mimosas
20 Djoliba AC
21 Ismaily SC
22 Al Masry
23 USM Alger
24 Motema Pembe
25 Bidvest Wits
26 Club Africain
27 ES Sétif
28 Difaâ El Jadida
29 Orlando Pirates FC
30 FC Platinum
31 Petro Atletico
32 Enyimba
33 Fus Fath Union Sportive R...
34 Smouha SC
35 Highlanders
36 UMS de Loum
37 Asante Kotoko SC
38 Saint-Eloi Lupopo
39 Olympique de Bamako
40 Kabuscorp Palanca
41 AS Réal Bamako
42 Gunners
43 Misr El Makasa
44 ZESCO United
45 ENPPI
46 JS Saoura
47 Ashanti Gold
48 CS Constantine
49 CA Bizertin
50 Akwa United