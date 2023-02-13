Asante Kotoko react to Nicholas Mensah’s indefinite suspension

Asante Kotoko have issued a statement regarding the indefinite ban imposed on their player Nicholas Mensah by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The ban was imposed after Mensah was charged by the GFA Disciplinary Committee for fraudulently changing his identity, following a protest filed by Aduana Stars FC in January.

Aduana Stars had claimed that Mensah, now known as Joshua Kwame Rhule, did not possess the necessary certification for a change of name. However, the GFA Disciplinary Committee dismissed the petition and instead held Mensah's former club, Dumasua Delsanco FC, liable for the illegal registration.

The committee further stated that Mensah's license as a player has been revoked, resulting in an indefinite suspension from football. The GFA Prosecutor will now investigate the case involving Dumasua Delsanco FC.

Mensah joined the defending champions at the beginning of the season on a three-year deal from Delsanco FC.

"Aduana FC filed a protest against Asante Kotoko SC for fielding an unqualified player in the person of Nicholas Mensah after our match day 10 encounter," Kotoko's statement read.

"The protest case has been determined and duly dismissed. However, the registration of Nicholas Mensah has been suspended due to infractions which according to the Disciplinary Committee occurred prior to him joining Asante Kotoko.

"Our legal team is dealing with the matter and would take the necessary steps to assist the player.

"Nicholas will be given the necessary psychological help throughout this debacle."

The 20-year-old has made eight league appearances for Kotoko this season.