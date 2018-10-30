Asante Kotoko recall goalkeeper's trainer Joe Baah ahead of Africa campaign

Asante Kotoko have recalled goalkeeper's trainer, Joe Baah ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Joe Baah, who doubles as the goalkeeper’s coach for the National U-17 team, joined the technical team and the playing body at the Adako Jachie training grounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The keeper’s coach was replaced as part of the restructuring of the technical bench a few months ago under then coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin.

His recall, however, follows discussions between head coach, Charles Akunnor, and management.

Joe Baah comes with immeasurable experience, and his expertise would help improve the goalkeeping department of the team as the Porcupines take on the rest of Africa in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup.