Asante Kotoko record narrow victory over Future Stars in pre-season friendly

Asante Kotoko continued their preparation toward the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a friendly against lower-tier side, Future Stars at the Ejisu Okese Park on Sunday.

Sherif Mohammed’s goal for the Premier League giants was the difference in a keenly contested game which allowed both coaches to experiment with varied tactics ahead of the season.

For Asante Kotoko, it was another opportunity for the team to gel given the number of new arrivals under Prosper Ogum.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Sunyani to take on newly-promoted side and Division One Super Cup champions Bofoakwa Tano on Wednesday, September 6 2023.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante