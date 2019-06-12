Asante Kotoko reignite interest in Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah

Asante Kotoko are back in the hunt for Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah as coach C.K Akonnor starts a rebuilding process at the club.

The defender has been on the radar of the Porcupine Warriors for sometime now but the Ghanaian giants were yet to make an official inquiry.

However, according close sources to GHANASoccernet.com, the player is set to commence negotiations with the club.

Ekuban is seen as a long term replacement for the ageing Amos Frimpong and Augustine Sefa.

Amankwah joined Aduana Stars from West African Football Academy SC (WAFA) on a two-year deal in 2018 following impressive performances in the past season.

He is one of the versatile defenders in the Ghanaian top-flight who can play as a right-back and center-back.

He was an integral member of the Ogya lads before the 2018 Ghana Premier League season was halted after the premiering of the investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana football.

He also featured in the club’s CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup campaign last season.

He is currently a member of the Ghana U-23 team.