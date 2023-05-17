Asante Kotoko release statement on one-year ban of Nicholas Mensah

Asante Kotoko have swiftly responded to the decision by the Ghana Football Association to ban youngster Nicholas Mensah.

The talented midfielder has been handed a 12 months ban after he was found guilty of having double identity.

Nicholas Mensah is the same player also registered as Louis Mensah with former team Damasua Delsanco FC.

"Asante Kotoko SC notes the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA to issue a one-year ban from all football and football-related activity to Nicholas Mensah with a retrospective effect from 10th February 2023.

"The club will review the verdict before considering our next steps," wrote Asante Kotoko on their official website.

Aduana FC filed the complaint against Asante Kotoko after their Ghana Premier League clash in February, insisting the Porcupine Warriors have fielded an unqualified player.

After weeks of checks by the Disciplinary Committee of the FA, it was found that Kotoko were not the guilty party and the player and Delsanco have now been charged.

Below is the decision by the FA