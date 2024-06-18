Asante Kotoko releases 11 Players, including captain Danlad Ibrahim

After a disappointing run in the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko SC is now turning their focus towards the 2024-25 season with a major overhaul of their squad.

The team's sixth place finish in the domestic top-flight league was a wake-up call for the Porcupines to make significant changes by letting go of 11 players and bringing in new faces.

Among the notable departures are the club's captain, Danlad Ibrahim, and Georges Mfegue, whose contracts have expired.

Even Uganda international striker Steven Desse Mukwala could not secure a contract renewal.

Kotoko is taking a hard look at their performance in the previous season and is determined to challenge the top spot in the Ghana Premier League next season.

This squad overhaul is a significant step towards achieving their goal.

The following players have been officially released by the Porcupine Warriors:

1. Kalo Ouattara 2. Nicholas Osei Bonsu 3. Isaac Oppong 4. Augustine Agyapong 5. Nicholas Mensah 6. John Tedeku 7. Sherif Mohammed (Defender) 8. George Mfegue 9. Serge Eric Zeze 10. Danlad Ibrahim 11. Moise Pouaty