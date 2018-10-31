Asante Kotoko reopen negotiations with Karela FC over Jean Vital - Report

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have re-opened negotiations with Karela FC on Ivorian midfielder Jean Ourega Vital.

According to reports, the enterprising Ivorian import arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday evening to conclude negotiations and possibly sign for the Porcupine Warriors but the deal fell through after both parties failed to reach agreement.

However, a source close to Karela FC has disclosed to Oyerepa FM that Reds are still in talks with Vital’s representatives regarding a potential transfer.

"Kotoko failed to meet up with our demands for the player so we had to take the player back to our base but very top officials of the club have called for another meeting this time around in Accra, we will see what comes out from it," Karela FC told Oyerepa FM.

"Their quotations was too much but we are looking at meeting them again so we can make head ways to use the player for Africa," another source from Asante Kotoko told Oyerepa FM.