Asante Kotoko reportedly agree deal with Berekum Chelsea midfielder Hubert Gyau

Asante Kotoko are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of promising midfielder Hubert Gyau from Berekum Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old is reported to have completed his medical examination earlier this week and signed a contract on Tuesday, which will see him stay at the Kumasi-based club until June 2029.

While official confirmation from Kotoko is still pending, reports suggest the deal forms part of the club’s long-term rebuilding strategy ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Gyau impressed during the just-ended campaign with his composure, energy, and ball-winning abilities in midfield. His consistent displays reportedly drew interest from other Premier League clubs, but Kotoko are believed to have acted swiftly to secure his services.

Should the move be finalised, Gyau would become Kotoko’s first major signing of the transfer window as they prepare for the new season under a revamped technical setup.

He is expected to join the team for pre-season once the deal is officially sealed.