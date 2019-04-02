Asante Kotoko rescind decision to terminate goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe's contract

Goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe will remain with Asante Kotoko despite struggling for game time.

The former Medeama gloves man is down the goalkeeping pecking order and finding it difficult to topper Felix Annan over.

There were rumours he was unhappy and would terminate his contract with the Porcupine Warriors after team's eviction from the CAF Confederation Cup.

But that has been dispelled by Asante Kotoko's Policy Analyst Dr. Yaw Amo Sarpong.

"He [Muntari Tagoe] will not be leaving the club. We earlier decided to terminate his contract for some reasons," Dr. Sarpong told Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Tuesday.

"We have reversed our decisions on some players including Muntari Tagoe."

Tagoe joined Asante Kotoko last October on a free transfer after terminating his contract with St. Georges of Ethiopian.