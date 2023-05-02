Asante Kotoko respond to neglect claims of 2017 accident victims

Asante Kotoko have responded to criticism from victims of a 2017 bus accident, stating that they are working to "alleviate their situation".

The accident left several members of the team injured and one member, Deputy Equipment Officer Thomas Kofi Obeng Asare, lost his life.

In a statement released, the club acknowledged the disappointment expressed by the accident victims regarding the lack of support they have received since the incident.

Although the current management team did not assume office until 2020, they assured victims that they are taking the issue seriously and working with the board to find a solution.

"Upon assuming office in 2020, Management and the Board sought to help find a solution to deal with this matter without success," the statement read. "Management shall engage the Board again on the matter. In anticipation of approval from the Board, we have started engaging representatives of the victims and will come out with a short to medium-term plan to alleviate their situation in the coming days."

The statement comes in response to criticisms from some of the accident victims who have spoken out about feeling neglected by the club since the incident.

They have expressed their disappointment with the lack of support and attention they have received from the club, despite the fact that the accident occurred during a team outing.