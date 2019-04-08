Asante Kotoko respond to Zesco United's inquiry for forward Sogne Yacouba, set to receive offer

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have responded to Zesco United's official inquiry for their Burkinabe forward Sogne Yacouba.

GHANASoccernet.com reported on Monday morning the Zambian side were the only side to officially ask for the availability of the striker.

Chief Executive Officer of the club, George Amoako confirmed Zesco United's interest in the 26-year old, insisting they have replied the club and are awaiting the offer from the South Africans.

"After a management meeting, we have agreed to open negotiations with Zesco United, it's the only official interest i know off,' he told Oyerepa FM.

"We have replied them as expected and waiting for an offer then we can also quote how much we want to sell him.

"Don't forget Sogne Yacouba is our priceless asset which we have no option but to allow him leave so they should have in mind that he will not go cheap.

"Lets wait for what they will table before us then we start from there.

"As the CEO the only club that has written to us and we have also agreed to negotiate with is Zesco United."

Sogne Yacouba was in red-hot form for the Kumasi club in the CAF Confederation Cup, scoring twice and creating some assists.

The striker has also been on the radar of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, with Sudanese duo Al Hilal and Al Merreik also reported to be interested in the forward.

There has been reports of clubs in Czech and Portugal also showing interest in the former Stade Malien striker.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin