Asante Kotoko reveal CAFCC programme

Management has released a litany of events to herald the first preliminary round match of the Confederation Cup slated for November 28, 2018.

The Porcupines Warriors begin their Africa campaign in Kumasi against a yet-to-be-named side from Cameroon, and preparations for the duel have reached high gear at both the playing body and management levels.

Asante Kotoko would play against Premier League giants Medeama at the Essipong Stadium as part of their 10-day training camp in the Western Region on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

The team would return to Kumasi two days later, and play Togo’s Championnat National leaders Gomido FC at the Baba Yara Stadium in an international friendly on Sunday, November 18, this year.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and his charges would move to camp on Monday, November 19, 2018, and remain there until November 24, this year.

Management would launch the African Cup Campaign, the club's new bus, and kits from Portuguese sportswear manufacturers, Strike, at the Sports Hotel at 11 AM on November 20, 2018.

The team would be training at the Baba Yara Stadium between November 25, 2018, to November 27, 2018, ahead of the Confederation Cup game on Wednesday 28, 2018.

Tickets for the CAF game would go for GHc20 at the Popular Stand and Centre Line and GHc50 at the VIP.

source: asanteKotokosc.com