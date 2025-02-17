Asante Kotoko reveal progress in justice for murdered fan Pooley

Asante Kotoko spokesperson, Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku, has provided an update on the ongoing case seeking justice for Francis 'Nana Pooley' Frimpong.

The parties involved in the murder case appeared in court on Monday, February 17, as the Porcupine Warriors continue their pursuit of justice for the fan.

Pooley tragically lost his life after being stabbed in Nsoatre during Kotoko's Ghana Premier League matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman.

Following the hearing, Sarfo Duku told the media that the police had identified the individual responsible for the stabbing.

"There were initially three arrests made; Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, his bodyguard and another person. When we called initially, two people were handed bail but the third person was denied. His lawyer had filed an application for bail today," he said.

"If you look at the second case made by the police against the six people arrested in total, they say they have identified the person who killed as Brimah. He has been on the run."

Over the weekend, Kotoko held a one-week memorial in honour of Pooley, a dedicated supporter of the club, with management members and players in attendance.