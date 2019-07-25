Asante Kotoko rubbish reports of linking the club to Torric Jebrin

Asante Kotoko have not made contact with Torric Jebrin, Public Relations Officer of the club says.

The spokesperson of the club, Kennedy Boakye Ansah denied reports linking the former Hearts of Oak player to the club.

“The brand of Asante kotoko is big and people want to use kotoko to advertise their brand,” he told Light FM.

“Officially, I can confidently say that Asante kotoko hasn’t made any contact with Torric Jebrin,” he added.

The diminutive midfielder was reported to be close to joining the club with the player set to sign a two year deal subject to medicals.

According to media reports, the 28-year old was in Kumasi and has been in advance talks with the club.

Asante Kotoko have been on a signing spree since winning the Tier I special competition.

The record Ghana Premier League champions will represent the nation in the CAF Champions League and have already been paired with Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the preliminary stage.

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Kano next month for the first leg on August 10.