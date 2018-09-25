Asante Kotoko rule out expatriate for coaching job; local man to be appointed

Asante Kotoko's Communication Director Lawyer Sarfo Duku says the club will appoint a Ghanaian as their next coach.

The Porcupine Warriors are on the market shopping for a new head coach after Paa Kwesi Fabin shockingly resigned last week.

Former AshantiGold coach CK Akunnor is reported to have held successful talks with the club.

There were reports more than 20 foreign coaches had applied for the vacant job but club want to appoint a local coach.

''We will appoint a new coach on at the end of this month and he is going to be a local coach,'' Duku told the Ghana News Agency.

''We are talking with a lot of local coaches so every local coach in the country is a favourite for the job.''