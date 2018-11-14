Asante Kotoko scribe Sarfo Duku jabs Hearts of Oak; replies Patrick Akoto ahead of Medeama friendly match

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Sarfo Duku has taken a slight dig at Hearts of Oak as he replies Patrick Akoto's assertion that Medeama SC will overcome them in Wednesday's friendly clash.

Ahead of the Yellows and Mauves Wednesday's friendly match against Asante Kotoko at the Essipong Sports Stadium, Public Relations Officer of Medeama, Patrick Akoto advised their opponents to forget about picking a win in the match.

However, in responding to Akoto's tough-talking, Mr. Duku took a subtle potshot at Hearts of Oak who they inflicted a back-to-back victories against two months ago.

"Is Akoto not aware that this is a new management team in Kotoko? They beat us six months ago but this is a new team we've built so he should continue to brag but we'll see who will smile broad," Duku said on Happy FM.

"If he still doubts us, he should ask some so called club why they run whenever they hear our name just because we dealt with them. Tell him [Akoto] to come and brag again after the game."

Asante Kotoko have been paired against the winner of the Cameroon FA Cup competition in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, which is set to come off on November 28, 2018, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.