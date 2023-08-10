Asante Kotoko secure midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu on free transfer

Midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu has completed a move to Ghana Premier League powerhouse Asante Kotoko on a free transfer.

The Porcupine Warriors are putting plans in place to have a strong team for next season after struggling to contend for titles last year.

The signing of defensive midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu by Asante Kotoko was confirmed on Thursday as the third signing in the ongoing transfer window.

The midfielder joins on a three-year deal and is expected to provide squad depth for the team as they prepare for the 2023/24 season.

“We have completed the signing of defensive midfielder, Andrews Ntim Manu on a free transfer on a contract running until 2026,” a club statement from Asante Kotoko said.

Ntim Manu's announcement follows that of left-back Nanabayin Amoah who joined from Venomous Vipers.

"I'm ecstatic to be a part of a group with such a long history. Being able to represent the best club in Ghana and one of the best in Africa means a lot to my family and me," Ntim Manu told the club's media.

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the coach, is anticipated to add more players to his roster as they continue with their pre-season training in the Ashanti region.