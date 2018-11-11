GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko send sarcastic birthday message to rivals Hearts of Oak; other clubs wish Phobians well

Published on: 11 November 2018
Asante Kotoko have sent a sarcastic birthday message to their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak who turn 107 on Sunday (today). 

The club's Twitter account: ''On a day like this, we put our eternal rivalry aside and wish @HeartsOfOakGH happy birthday 🎊. Many are the dreams you may have, and we wish you well on them so long as they are not planned against us.''

Kotoko wish to continue their recent dominance over the 2000 African champions.

Last year, the Porcupine Warriors hammered the Phobians 3-1 in Tamale to win the MTN Ghana FA Cup.

Kotoko also earned the double over Hearts in a two-legged friendly dubbed Super Two.

Also, clubs like Sekondi Hasaacas, WAFA and Inter Allies have sent goodwill messages to the oldest club in the country.

 

